Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Turkish Kebab and Pizza Place, a takeaway at 48 Railway Road, Coleraine, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on May 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 128 takeaways with ratings, 79 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.