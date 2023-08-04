Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Fab Kebab, a takeaway at 15 Waterside Street, Coleraine, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on June 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 127 takeaways with ratings, 80 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.