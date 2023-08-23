Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Hip Chip, a takeaway at 82 Main Street, Bushmills, Antrim was given the score after assessment on July 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 128 takeaways with ratings, 80 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.