Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Spice Spot, a takeaway at 85 The Promenade, Portstewart, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 128 takeaways with ratings, 79 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.