Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Spice House, a takeaway at 1 Charles Street, Ballymoney, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 129 takeaways with ratings, 80 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.