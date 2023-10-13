Register
Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
The Chippy, a takeaway at 161a Tullaghans Road, Dunloy, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 129 takeaways with ratings, 79 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.