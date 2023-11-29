Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Roe Chippy, a takeaway at 145d Greystone Road, Limavady was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 129 takeaways with ratings, 78 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.