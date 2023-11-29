Register
Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Roe Chippy, a takeaway at 145d Greystone Road, Limavady was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 129 takeaways with ratings, 78 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.