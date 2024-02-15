Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
HOT CHA, a takeaway at 15 Carncullagh Road, Dervock, Antrim was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 129 takeaways with ratings, 79 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.