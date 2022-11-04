Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Papas Fish & Chips, a takeaway at 59 Main Street, Ballykelly was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 124 takeaways with ratings, 76 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.