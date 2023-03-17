Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:23 GMT
Chequers Fast Food, a takeaway at 1 Sconce Road, Articlave, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on February 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 127 takeaways with ratings, 77 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.