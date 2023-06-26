Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST
Exquisitaly Coleraine, a takeaway at 13 Bushmills Road, Coleraine was given the score after assessment on May 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 128 takeaways with ratings, 79 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.