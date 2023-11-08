Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Hip Chip, a takeaway at 82 Main Street, Bushmills, Antrim was given the score after assessment on October 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 130 takeaways with ratings, 79 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.