Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:45 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Hip Chip, a takeaway at 82 Main Street, Bushmills, Antrim was given the score after assessment on October 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 130 takeaways with ratings, 79 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.