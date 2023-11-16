Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
OH Papi Ltd, a takeaway at 35 Main Street, Limavady, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 129 takeaways with ratings, 78 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.