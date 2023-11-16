Register
Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 16th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
OH Papi Ltd, a takeaway at 35 Main Street, Limavady, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 129 takeaways with ratings, 78 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.