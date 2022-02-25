Coleraine traffic disruption being investigated

Drivers making their way to school and work found themselves sitting in traffic jams on Wednesday as vehicles came to a standstill.

Many took to social media to vent their frustrations at why they had not been made aware in advance that road works were taking place in the town that morning.

In a statement today (Friday), a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Traffic restrictions were put in place overnight at Lodge Road roundabout in Coleraine to facilitate ongoing upgrade works.

“Unfortunately the contractor did not remove the temporary traffic restrictions before the morning rush hour as planned and agreed.

“Once the issue was identified the contractor was instructed to remove the restrictions immediately.