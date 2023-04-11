Food hygiene ratings given to 16 Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Pear Tree at 32 Kingsgate Street, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: The BarnYard Bistro at 13 High Street, Ballymoney; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: The Armada at 165-167 Hillside Road, Armoy, Antrim; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: WD Meats canteen at 7 Lower Newmills Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Native Seafood and Scran at Portstewart Road, Coleraine; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Trinity House at 15 Kilrea Road, Garvagh, Londonderry; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Mary Pats Bar at 27 Dunderg Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Bilberry Mill at 61 Main Street, Bushmills, Antrim; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Cafe M And The Gallery Restaurant at 11 Church Street, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: The Village Tavern Articlave at 24 St. Pauls Road, Articlave, Londonderry; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Roe Valley Community Prop Ltd Kitchen at 24 Benevenagh Drive, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: The Bakery Dunloy at 2-4 Main Street, Dunloy, Antrim; rated on March 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Owenies at 22-24 Maghera Street, Kilrea, Londonderry; rated on March 8

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fire & Stone at 49 Catherine Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: The Chippy at 51 Catherine Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on March 8