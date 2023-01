Food hygiene ratings given to 21 Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Sandwich Co at 12 Railway Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Neptune and Prawn at 54 Kerr Street, Portrush, Antrim; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: Silkys Bistro at 39 Main Street, Dungiven, Londonderry; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: Ground Espresso Bar at 5 Railway Place, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on December 7

• Rated 5: Coffee Thyme at 68c Main Street, Garvagh, Londonderry; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: Connect Christian Fellowship at 6-10 Model School Road, Ballymoney; rated on November 25

• Rated 5: Two Twenty at 220 Ballybogy Road, Portrush, Antrim; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Wane's World at 39 Station Road, Dungiven, Londonderry; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: New Society at 54 New Row, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Ramore Cafe at Harbour Road, Portrush; rated on September 15

• Rated 4: Cafe M And The Gallery Restaurant at 11 Church Street, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on December 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Coleraine Ulster Scots Resource Centre at 3 Union Street, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on December 9

• Rated 5: Banters at 22 Linenhall Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: Glenshesk Bar at 76 Castle Street, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: Joey's Bar at 15 Seymour Street, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: The Tower Bar at 41 Church Street, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: The Clyde Tavern at 40 Railway Road, Coleraine; rated on November 24

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Skippers at 124 Main Street, Dungiven, Londonderry; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Slippy's Chippy at 1a Loughill Road, Cloughmills, Antrim; rated on November 11

• Rated 3: The Chippy at 24a Garvagh Road, Kilrea, Londonderry; rated on November 16