Food hygiene ratings given to five Causeway Coast and Glens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pound Bar And Lounge at 18 Corkey Road, Loughguile, Antrim; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: Anglers Arms at 12 North Street, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on September 8
• Rated 5: Anzac Bar and Off Licence at 5 Market Street, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on September 8
• Rated 4: The Cosy Cafè at 19 Maghera Street, Kilrea, Londonderry; rated on August 16
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Chip Inn at 19c Lough Road, Loughguile, Antrim; rated on September 14