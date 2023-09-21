Register
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Food hygiene ratings given to five Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Pound Bar And Lounge at 18 Corkey Road, Loughguile, Antrim; rated on September 19

    • Rated 5: Anglers Arms at 12 North Street, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on September 8

    • Rated 5: Anzac Bar and Off Licence at 5 Market Street, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on September 8

    • Rated 4: The Cosy Cafè at 19 Maghera Street, Kilrea, Londonderry; rated on August 16

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Chip Inn at 19c Lough Road, Loughguile, Antrim; rated on September 14