Food hygiene ratings given to nine Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Awaken at 67c The Promenade, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Barn Door at 19 Stone Row, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Ground at 25 Kingsgate Street, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Magilligan Visitors Centre at 95a Point Road, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Score Football Centres at Hillmans Way, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on May 22

• Rated 5: Kraken fish bar at 25 Lansdowne Crescent, Portrush, Antrim; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at 8 Riverside Park East, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on April 26

• Rated 3: Cheeky Chimps Cafe at 24c-D Newmills Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on May 4

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

