Food hygiene ratings given to seven Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Riding For The Disabled Coleraine at 184 Castleroe Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Shorebird Coffee Hut at 4 Mary Street, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Manor Sports Complex at 69 Bridge Street, Kilrea, Londonderry; rated on August 7

Takeaways

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mao at 6 Milltown Road, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on August 16

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Chequers Fast Food at 116 Long Commons, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Tommys Takeaway at 44 Main Street, Ballykelly, Londonderry; rated on August 10