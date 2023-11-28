Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: The Fullerton Arms at 22-24 Main Street, Ballintoy, Antrim; rated on October 23

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Brannigans at 3 Coleraine Road, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on October 23

    • Rated 4: Flash In The Pan at 51 Queen Street, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on October 23