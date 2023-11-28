Food hygiene ratings given to three Causeway Coast and Glens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: The Fullerton Arms at 22-24 Main Street, Ballintoy, Antrim; rated on October 23
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Brannigans at 3 Coleraine Road, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on October 23
• Rated 4: Flash In The Pan at 51 Queen Street, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on October 23