Food hygiene ratings given to two Causeway Coast and Glens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Monty's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 8 Church Street, Ballymoney, Antrim was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 23.
And New Golden House, a takeaway at 12 Church Street, Kilrea, Londonderry was given a score of three on August 23.