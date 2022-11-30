Food hygiene ratings given to two Causeway Coast and Glens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Annes Tea Room, at 77a Main Street, Portrush, Antrim was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 25.

And Hullabaloos Restaurant Ltd, at 2 Riverside Park East, Coleraine, Londonderry was given a score of three on October 25.