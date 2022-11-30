Food hygiene ratings given to two Causeway Coast and Glens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Annes Tea Room, at 77a Main Street, Portrush, Antrim was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 25.
Advertisement
And Hullabaloos Restaurant Ltd, at 2 Riverside Park East, Coleraine, Londonderry was given a score of three on October 25.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 314 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 253 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.