Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food hygiene ratings given to two Causeway Coast and Glens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
5 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Annes Tea Room, at 77a Main Street, Portrush, Antrim was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 25.

And Hullabaloos Restaurant Ltd, at 2 Riverside Park East, Coleraine, Londonderry was given a score of three on October 25.

It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 314 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 253 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.