Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Food hygiene ratings given to two Causeway Coast and Glens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Eighteen 94 Restaurant at Portstewart Golf Club, at 117 Strand Road, Portstewart, Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 6.

And Slipway Cafe, at 36 Glenstall Road, Ballymoney, Antrim was also given a score of four on June 6.

It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 310 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 253 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.