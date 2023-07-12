Food hygiene ratings given to two Causeway Coast and Glens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Eighteen 94 Restaurant at Portstewart Golf Club, at 117 Strand Road, Portstewart, Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 6.
And Slipway Cafe, at 36 Glenstall Road, Ballymoney, Antrim was also given a score of four on June 6.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 310 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 253 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.