Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sally's Healthy Eating Cafe at 99-103 Danes Hill Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Sheena's at 1-2 Market Street, Ballymoney; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Subway at 6 Riverside Park East, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Villa Bar and Grill at 78 The Promenade, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on March 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Scotch House Bar at 51 Main Street, Bushmills, Antrim; rated on March 30

• Rated 4: The Bush Tavern at 15-17 Market Street, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on March 10

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Golden Chipper at 140 Irish Green Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on March 31

• Rated 4: Eddies Chopstick Ltd at 59 Main Street, Ballykelly, Londonderry; rated on March 9