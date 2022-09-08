Food hygiene ratings handed to two Causeway Coast and Glens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Antoinette’s Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 17b Market Street, Limavady, Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 3.
And Bee Gees, a takeaway at 75 Main Street, Garvagh, Londonderry was given a score of three on August 3.