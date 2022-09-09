Food hygiene ratings handed to two Causeway Coast and Glens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Chequers Riverside, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Riverside Park East, Coleraine, Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 4.
And Flash in the Pan, a takeaway at 77 Main Street, Bushmills, Antrim was given a score of three on August 4.