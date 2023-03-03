Food hygiene ratings handed to two Causeway Coast and Glens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Marthas House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Abbey Street, Coleraine, Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.
And Chipmongers, a takeaway at 19 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, Londonderry was given a score of three on January 26.