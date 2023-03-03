Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Marthas House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Abbey Street, Coleraine, Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.

And Chipmongers, a takeaway at 19 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, Londonderry was given a score of three on January 26.