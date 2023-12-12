Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Dec 2023, 09:05 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Rock Coffee & Ice Cream, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 119 Whitepark Road, Ballintoy, Antrim was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 6.

And Gareths Takeaway, a takeaway at 17 Bushmills Road, Coleraine, Londonderry was given a score of one on November 6.