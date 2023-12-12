Food hygiene ratings handed to two Causeway Coast and Glens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Rock Coffee & Ice Cream, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 119 Whitepark Road, Ballintoy, Antrim was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 6.
And Gareths Takeaway, a takeaway at 17 Bushmills Road, Coleraine, Londonderry was given a score of one on November 6.