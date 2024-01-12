Food hygiene ratings handed to two Causeway Coast and Glens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
SUPS, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 13 High Street, Ballymoney was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 7.
And China Garden, a takeaway at 16-17 Ballymoney Centre, Ballymoney, Antrim was given a score of three on December 7.