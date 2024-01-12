Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:08 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
SUPS, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 13 High Street, Ballymoney was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 7.

And China Garden, a takeaway at 16-17 Ballymoney Centre, Ballymoney, Antrim was given a score of three on December 7.