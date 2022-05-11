Food hygiene ratings handed to two Causeway Coast and Glens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cheeky Chimps Cafe, at 24c-D Newmills Road, Coleraine, Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 5.
And Calf Lane Kitchen, at 38-40 Maple Drive, Coleraine, Londonderry was given a score of two on April 5.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 316 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 253 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.