New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Little Papa's, at 24a Beresford Court, Coleraine, Londonderry was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 9.

And Sunshine, at 40 Ardina Road, Articlave, Londonderry was given a score of two on March 9.