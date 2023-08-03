Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Coleraine Methodist Drop In at 14 Queen Street, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on July 31

• Rated 5: Coffee Hut at 6 Main Street, Castlerock, Londonderry; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Arbor Bakery & Cafe at 39 Magheraboy Road, Portrush, Londonderry; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: No. 9 Chippy & Cafe at 9 Main Street, Waterfoot, Antrim; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: Glenariffe Tea House at 120 Glenariffe Road, Glenariffe, Antrim; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Eighteen 94 Restaurant at Portstewart Golf Club at 117 Strand Road, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: The Margy Restaurant at 2 Cushendall Road, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: The Scenic Inn at 38 Fivey Road, Armoy, Antrim; rated on July 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Ballycastle Golf Club at 2 Cushendall Road, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on July 11

Takeaways

