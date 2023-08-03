Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:57 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Coleraine Methodist Drop In at 14 Queen Street, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on July 31

    • Rated 5: Coffee Hut at 6 Main Street, Castlerock, Londonderry; rated on July 27

    • Rated 5: Arbor Bakery & Cafe at 39 Magheraboy Road, Portrush, Londonderry; rated on July 25

    • Rated 5: No. 9 Chippy & Cafe at 9 Main Street, Waterfoot, Antrim; rated on July 24

    • Rated 5: Glenariffe Tea House at 120 Glenariffe Road, Glenariffe, Antrim; rated on July 19

    • Rated 5: Eighteen 94 Restaurant at Portstewart Golf Club at 117 Strand Road, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on July 17

    • Rated 5: The Margy Restaurant at 2 Cushendall Road, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on July 11

    • Rated 5: The Scenic Inn at 38 Fivey Road, Armoy, Antrim; rated on July 11

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Ballycastle Golf Club at 2 Cushendall Road, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on July 11

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Stevie's Burgers at 18 Clare Road, Ballycastle; rated on July 19