Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Causeway Coast and Glens restaurants

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:42 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Ocho Bistro @ The Cranagh at 78 Portstewart Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on October 3

    • Rated 5: Ground Coffee Shop at 4 High Street, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on September 26

    • Rated 5: Habit food and coffee lounge at 15 Catherine Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on September 25

    • Rated 5: The Dry Arch Children's Centre at 30 Greystone Road, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on September 25

    • Rated 5: Rocca at 11-15 Bridge Street, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on September 22

    • Rated 5: The Lookout at 39 Dunamallaght Road, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on September 20

    • Rated 5: Cushendall Sailing & Boating Club at 68 Coast Road, Cushendall, Antrim; rated on September 18

    • Rated 5: Ballycastle community hub at 54 Castle Street, Ballycastle; rated on September 12

    • Rated 5: The Promenade Cafe at 7 North Street, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on September 12

    • Rated 5: Laragh Lodge at 120 Glen Road, Glenariffe, Antrim; rated on September 6

    It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 310 similar establishments with ratings, 255 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.