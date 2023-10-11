Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Causeway Coast and Glens restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Ocho Bistro @ The Cranagh at 78 Portstewart Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Ground Coffee Shop at 4 High Street, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on September 26
• Rated 5: Habit food and coffee lounge at 15 Catherine Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on September 25
• Rated 5: The Dry Arch Children's Centre at 30 Greystone Road, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on September 25
• Rated 5: Rocca at 11-15 Bridge Street, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on September 22
• Rated 5: The Lookout at 39 Dunamallaght Road, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on September 20
• Rated 5: Cushendall Sailing & Boating Club at 68 Coast Road, Cushendall, Antrim; rated on September 18
• Rated 5: Ballycastle community hub at 54 Castle Street, Ballycastle; rated on September 12
• Rated 5: The Promenade Cafe at 7 North Street, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on September 12
• Rated 5: Laragh Lodge at 120 Glen Road, Glenariffe, Antrim; rated on September 6
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 310 similar establishments with ratings, 255 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.