Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: 3hree Kings Coffee Co at 6 The Promenade, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Mauds/Anderson's Artisan at 72 The Promenade, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Quays at 61-63 Eglinton Street, Portrush, Antrim; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Cromore Halt at 158 Station Road, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Mona Lisa at 31 New Row, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Pizza Pomodoro at 4 Waterside Street, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Three Queens Donuts at 5 Railway Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Heralds At 22 at 22 Church Street, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on April 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Patsy's Bar at 1 Bushmills Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Portstewart Golf Club (Bar) at 117 Strand Road, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on April 26

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pattersons Takeaway at 1 Ballyclose Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on May 3