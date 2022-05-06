Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: 3hree Kings Coffee Co at 6 The Promenade, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: Mauds/Anderson's Artisan at 72 The Promenade, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: Quays at 61-63 Eglinton Street, Portrush, Antrim; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: Cromore Halt at 158 Station Road, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on April 25
• Rated 5: Mona Lisa at 31 New Row, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: Pizza Pomodoro at 4 Waterside Street, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on April 14
• Rated 5: Three Queens Donuts at 5 Railway Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on April 13
• Rated 5: Heralds At 22 at 22 Church Street, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on April 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Patsy's Bar at 1 Bushmills Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on April 26
• Rated 5: Portstewart Golf Club (Bar) at 117 Strand Road, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on April 26
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pattersons Takeaway at 1 Ballyclose Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: Jade House at Knocklynn Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on April 20