Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tim Hortons Cafe and Bake Shop at 2 Riverside Park East, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Dolphin Wine Bar and Grill at 23 Gortnaghey Road, Dungiven; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Anne's Hot Bread Shop at 5-6 Castlecroft Main Street, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Born & Bread at 1 Carrig Na Cule, Portstewart; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Lillys at the Diamond at 64 Main Street, Bushmills, Antrim; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Tank & Skinny's at 25 Broad Road, Limavady; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Binevenagh View Cafe at 260 Seacoast Road, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on December 7

• Rated 5: The Safehouse Cafe Bar at 60 Main Street, Portrush, Antrim; rated on December 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Montra Social Club at The Rope Walk, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on January 8

• Rated 5: Thatch Bar at 10 Catherine Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on December 13

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Chequers Fast Food at 123 Millburn Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on January 24