Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Causeway Coast and Glens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Tim Hortons Cafe and Bake Shop at 2 Riverside Park East, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Dolphin Wine Bar and Grill at 23 Gortnaghey Road, Dungiven; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Anne's Hot Bread Shop at 5-6 Castlecroft Main Street, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Born & Bread at 1 Carrig Na Cule, Portstewart; rated on January 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Lillys at the Diamond at 64 Main Street, Bushmills, Antrim; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Tank & Skinny's at 25 Broad Road, Limavady; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Binevenagh View Cafe at 260 Seacoast Road, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on December 7
• Rated 5: The Safehouse Cafe Bar at 60 Main Street, Portrush, Antrim; rated on December 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
Advertisement
Advertisement
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Montra Social Club at The Rope Walk, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on January 8
• Rated 5: Thatch Bar at 10 Catherine Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on December 13
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Chequers Fast Food at 123 Millburn Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Fry R Tuck at 8 Coleraine Street, Kilrea, Londonderry; rated on January 9