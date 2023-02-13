Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 14 Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Rosmars Coffee Bistro at 70 Main Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Instore Asda Cafe Compass Group at 1 Ring Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Founded Coffee at 4a Bendooragh Road, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Woodbank House Vintage Tea Room at 24 Mettican Road, Garvagh, Londonderry; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Millside Restaurant at 4 Drumadoon Road, Cloughmills, Antrim; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Giants Causeway & Visitors Centre at 44 Causeway Road, Bushmills, Antrim; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: The Scenic Inn at 38 Fivey Road, Armoy, Antrim; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: The Boatyard Coffee Shop at 233 Loughan Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: Bob and Berts at 67a The Promenade, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on January 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Royal British Legion Club Ballymoney Ltd at 11 Townhead Street, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on February 8

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: McNultys The Real Fish & Chip Shop at 84 Main Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Apache Pizza at 21 Catherine Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Kebab hut at 37 Catherine Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on February 6