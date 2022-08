Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 17 Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Community fridge at 49 Main Street, Bushmills, Antrim; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: The Corner House at 1 Main Street, Cushendun, Antrim; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: The mariners bar at 7 Main Street, Waterfoot, Antrim; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: KFC at 66 Hanover Place, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Roarks Kitchen at 58 Harbour Road, Ballintoy, Antrim; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Mauds Yard at 2 Bayview Road, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: The Orangery at 15g Dowland Road, Limavady; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Thyme & Co at 5 Quay Road, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Superbites at 1a Rodeing Foot, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: The Gawn Inn at 21 Clare Road, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on July 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Boyd Arms at 4 The Diamond, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on August 1

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Lucky Dragon at 71-73a Main Street, Garvagh, Londonderry; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Golden Sands Hot Food Takeaway at 14 Benone Avenue, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: North West Chip Shop at 126 Dunluce Road, Portrush, Antrim; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Happy House Chinese Takeaway at 145 Greystone Road, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: North Coast Pizza at 127 Main Street, Bushmills, Antrim; rated on July 30