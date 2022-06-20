Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Nora & Katie at 150 Main Street, Dungiven, Londonderry; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Bothy at 164a Whitepark Road, Bushmills, Antrim; rated on June 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Royal British Legion Club Portstewart at 19 Lever Road, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on June 13
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Kelly�s Kitchen at Dunluce Road, Portrush; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Bee Gees Takeaway at 4 Anderson Avenue, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on June 7