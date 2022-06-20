Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Nora & Katie at 150 Main Street, Dungiven, Londonderry; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Bothy at 164a Whitepark Road, Bushmills, Antrim; rated on June 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Royal British Legion Club Portstewart at 19 Lever Road, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on June 13

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Kelly�s Kitchen at Dunluce Road, Portrush; rated on June 9