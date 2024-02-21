Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Causeway Coast and Glens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Creative Gardens at 88 Ballyclogh Road, Bushmills, Antrim; rated on February 19
• Rated 5: Antoinette’s Cafe at 17b Market Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Chequers Riverside at 6 Riverside Park East, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on February 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Johnny Joes Ltd at 23 Mill Street, Cushendall, Antrim; rated on February 18
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Limavady Dominos at 19 Ballyquin Road, Limavady; rated on February 1