Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Creative Gardens at 88 Ballyclogh Road, Bushmills, Antrim; rated on February 19

• Rated 5: Antoinette’s Cafe at 17b Market Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Chequers Riverside at 6 Riverside Park East, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on February 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Johnny Joes Ltd at 23 Mill Street, Cushendall, Antrim; rated on February 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: