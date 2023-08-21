Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Causeway Coast and Glens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Riding For The Disabled Coleraine at 184 Castleroe Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on August 16
• Rated 5: Shorebird Coffee Hut at 4 Mary Street, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on August 8
• Rated 5: Manor Sports Complex at 69 Bridge Street, Kilrea, Londonderry; rated on August 7
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Mao at 6 Milltown Road, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on August 16
• Rated 5: Chequers Fast Food at 116 Long Commons, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on August 10
• Rated 5: Tommys Takeaway at 44 Main Street, Ballykelly, Londonderry; rated on August 10