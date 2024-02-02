Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 11:29 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Royal British Legion Club Portstewart, a pub, bar or nightclub at 19 Lever Road, Portstewart, Londonderry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 31.

And Fidela Coffee Roasters, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Lower Newmills Road, Coleraine, Londonderry was also given a score of five on January 30.