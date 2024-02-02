Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Causeway Coast and Glens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Royal British Legion Club Portstewart, a pub, bar or nightclub at 19 Lever Road, Portstewart, Londonderry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 31.
And Fidela Coffee Roasters, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Lower Newmills Road, Coleraine, Londonderry was also given a score of five on January 30.