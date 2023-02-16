Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Causeway Coast and Glens restaurants

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Our Dollys, at 22 Ann Street, Ballycastle, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 13.

And Giants Barn Bistro & Cafe, at 7 Causeway Road, Bushmills, Antrim was also given a score of five on February 6.

It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 308 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 251 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.