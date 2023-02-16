Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Causeway Coast and Glens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Our Dollys, at 22 Ann Street, Ballycastle, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 13.
And Giants Barn Bistro & Cafe, at 7 Causeway Road, Bushmills, Antrim was also given a score of five on February 6.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 308 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 251 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.