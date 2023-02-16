Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Causeway Coast and Glens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Our Dollys, at 22 Ann Street, Ballycastle, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Giants Barn Bistro & Cafe, at 7 Causeway Road, Bushmills, Antrim was also given a score of five on February 6.