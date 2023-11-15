Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Causeway Coast and Glens restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Morelli's Of Portstewart Ltd, at 53-57 The Promenade, Portstewart, Londonderry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 14.
And Harrys Shack, at 118 Strand Road, Portstewart, Londonderry was also given a score of five on November 1.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 309 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 255 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.