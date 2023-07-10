Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 10 Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Barn Door at 24 Ballyrashane Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: Currys Funpark Portrush at 16 Eglinton Street, Portrush, Antrim; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: Bushmills Hotels Ltd at 9 Dunluce Road, Bushmills; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Follow Coast at 28-34 Main Street, Portrush; rated on June 13

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: St Canices GAC Club House & Grounds at 13 Garvagh Road, Dungiven, Londonderry; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Elevate at 58 Ann Street, Ballycastle; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: The Diamond Bar at 6 The Diamond, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on May 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Arcade Bar at 107 Main Street, Dungiven, Londonderry; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: McReynolds Bar at 127 Main Street, Dungiven, Londonderry; rated on June 9

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: