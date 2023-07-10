Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 10 Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Barn Door at 24 Ballyrashane Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Currys Funpark Portrush at 16 Eglinton Street, Portrush, Antrim; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Bushmills Hotels Ltd at 9 Dunluce Road, Bushmills; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Follow Coast at 28-34 Main Street, Portrush; rated on June 13
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: St Canices GAC Club House & Grounds at 13 Garvagh Road, Dungiven, Londonderry; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Elevate at 58 Ann Street, Ballycastle; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: The Diamond Bar at 6 The Diamond, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on May 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Arcade Bar at 107 Main Street, Dungiven, Londonderry; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: McReynolds Bar at 127 Main Street, Dungiven, Londonderry; rated on June 9
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Flames49 at 49 Bushmills Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on June 9