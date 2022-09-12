Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Causeway Coast and Glens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Belltower at Stranocum, Ballymoney; rated on September 8
• Rated 5: Eat Snack Bar at 2 Brook Street, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on September 7
• Rated 5: Cafe Piazza at 26 Main Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on September 6
• Rated 5: Bob and Berts at 7 Main Street, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on August 18
• Rated 5: Culture Coffee at Unitas House 1 Kingsgate Street, Coleraine; rated on August 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Portrush Royal British Legion at 14-16 Dunluce Avenue, Portrush, Antrim; rated on August 31
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Apache Pizza at 9 Railway Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on August 25
• Rated 5: The Dolphin at 100 Causeway Street, Portrush, Antrim; rated on August 25