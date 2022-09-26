Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Memory Lane Tea Room at 13-14 The Diamond, Kilrea, Londonderry; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: OCS Group UK Ltd North West Regional College at 11 Greystone Road, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: [email protected] at 29a Sea Road, Castlerock, Londonderry; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: The Pantry (Right Price Carpets) at 22a Cloyfin Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: The Pantry at 83 Main Street, Garvagh, Londonderry; rated on August 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Offshore Bar at 95-97 Mark Street, Portrush, Antrim; rated on September 9

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Chequers Fast Food at 123 Millburn Road, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Udon at 47 Main Street, Feeny, Londonderry; rated on September 16

• Rated 5: Gareths Takeaway at 171 Coleraine Road, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Black Olive at 445 Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, Londonderry; rated on September 12