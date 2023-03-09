Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Clock Tower Restaurant at 7-9 High Street, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on March 3

• Rated 5: Buddys Bar Ltd at 33 Main Street, Garvagh, Londonderry; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: Owens Bar at 50 Main Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: CRUN at 1-5 Brook Street, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Kilrea Golf Club (Catering) at 47 Lisnagrot Road, Kilrea, Londonderry; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Ursa Minor at 45 Ann Street, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on February 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Cheers Off Licence/springhill Bar at 15 Causeway Street, Portrush, Antrim; rated on February 14

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Tank & Skinny's at 132 Clooney Road, Eglinton, Londonderry; rated on February 20

