Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: The Clock Tower Restaurant at 7-9 High Street, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on March 3

    • Rated 5: Buddys Bar Ltd at 33 Main Street, Garvagh, Londonderry; rated on March 1

    • Rated 5: Owens Bar at 50 Main Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on February 24

    • Rated 5: CRUN at 1-5 Brook Street, Coleraine, Londonderry; rated on February 16

    • Rated 5: Kilrea Golf Club (Catering) at 47 Lisnagrot Road, Kilrea, Londonderry; rated on February 15

    • Rated 5: Ursa Minor at 45 Ann Street, Ballycastle, Antrim; rated on February 15

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Cheers Off Licence/springhill Bar at 15 Causeway Street, Portrush, Antrim; rated on February 14

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Tank & Skinny's at 132 Clooney Road, Eglinton, Londonderry; rated on February 20

    • Rated 5: Best Pizza & Kebabs at 136 Main Street, Dungiven, Londonderry; rated on February 1