Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Causeway Coast and Glens establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Millbrook Resource Centre at 49a Ballymena Road, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: The Bridge Bar at 145 Bridge Road, Dunloy, Antrim; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: Cafe Tilly at 5 Dunluce Street, Portrush; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: The Little Chippy at 69 Frosses Road, Ballymoney; rated on January 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

Advertisement

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Portstewart Arms at 2 Coleraine Road, Portstewart, Londonderry; rated on January 13

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: