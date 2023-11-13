Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Causeway Coast and Glens establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Causeway Coast and Glens’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Brian Hunter Limited at 5-11 Market Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: T B F Thompson Ministries at 12 Killyvally Road, Garvagh, Londonderry; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: Ice house at 9-10 The Promenade, Portstewart; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Bob and Bert Portrush at 37 Main Street, Portrush, Antrim; rated on October 24
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Kebab King at 82 Main Street, Limavady, Londonderry; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Piccolo at 77 Main Street, Ballymoney, Antrim; rated on October 25