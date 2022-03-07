Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Causeway Coast and Glens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Potters Snooker And Pool Club, at 76a Long Commons, Coleraine, Londonderry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 24.
And The Central Bar, at 12 Ann Street, Ballycastle, Antrim was also given a score of five on February 10.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 335 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 263 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.