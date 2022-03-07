Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Causeway Coast and Glens restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Monday, 7th March 2022, 7:58 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Potters Snooker And Pool Club, at 76a Long Commons, Coleraine, Londonderry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 24.

And The Central Bar, at 12 Ann Street, Ballycastle, Antrim was also given a score of five on February 10.

It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 335 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 263 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.