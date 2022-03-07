Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Causeway Coast and Glens restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Causeway Coast and Glens’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Potters Snooker And Pool Club, at 76a Long Commons, Coleraine, Londonderry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 24.

And The Central Bar, at 12 Ann Street, Ballycastle, Antrim was also given a score of five on February 10.